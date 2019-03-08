DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for research association, fellow posts; last date to receive CVs today

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for a walk-in-interview for the post of Research Associate (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF). Interested candidates will have to walk-in to the DRDO, Tezpur (Assam) at the office of director, DRL Tezpur at Solamana Cantt.

The interview will be conducted on March 15, 2019 (Monday). Candidates need to take original documents of education, age and eligibility and report before 9:30 am at the venue. Selected candidates will be hired for two years. A total of three seats in each category are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of associate candidates must have a PhD in Entomology/Zoology/Botany/Horticulture/Life science and for the post of junior research fellow candidates must have MSc in Chemistry/molecular biology/ microbiology/ botany/ horticulture/ BTech in food tech/chemical/ mechanical engineering with NET qualification or MTech in Chemical/mechanical engineering

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the post of an associate is 35 years and for the post of research fellow it is 28 years.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

To be eligible for the job, interested candidates will have to register themselves at the official website, drdo.gov.in. Candidates will have to submit a two-page bio-data at the website by March 8, 2019. Candidates can send their resume at, drlteztc@gmail.com.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected RA will get a salary of Rs 40,000 and JRF candidates will get Rs 25,000 as a monthly stipend.

