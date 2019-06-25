DRDO recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 351 posts for class 10 pass

DRDO recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for the 351 posts at the development organisation technical cadre in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is June 26 (Wednesday) till 5 pm. After which the process will be closed. The interested candidates can apply at drdo.gov.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a test. Those who qualify the test by scoring at least 40 per cent marks ( 35 per cent for reserved category) will be then selected for the second round.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘DRDO recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘CEPTAM-09 Tech A’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 6: Fill details, submit

Step 7: Use registration number to log-in

Step 8: Fill the form, upload documents, review the final draft

Step 9: Make payment

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,000

