DRDO recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 224 posts today; salary up to Rs 81,000

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be closing the application process today, October 15, for 224 jobs across designations. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply at the official websites: drdo.gov.in or ceptam09.com.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates will have to appear for Tier-I, II and the Capability Test. The final result will the announced thereafter. The exam dates are also yet to be announced.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ceptam09.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’.

Step 3: Fill details, verify and log-in.

Step 4: Fill form, upload images.

Step 5: Make payment, submit.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women and reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

The finally recruited candidates will get pay at level 2 of the 7th-grade pay in the range of Rs 19900 – Rs 63200 for all posts except for stenographer Grade-II for which the pay is at level 4, that is, in the range of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100.

