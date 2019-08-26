DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for 90 Graduate/Diploma/ITI trainee posts

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation invites online applications from eligible candidates for Graduate/Diploma/ITI apprenticeship training. The applicants can visit the official website – rac.gov.in and the registration process will begin from August 27.

Advertising

There are a total of 30 vacancies in the Aeronautical Development Establishment under the DRDO. Similarly, the Gas Turbine Research Establishment has invited applications for 90 vacancies for graduate apprentice trainee, 30 vacancies for diploma apprentice trainee, and 30 vacancies for ITI apprentice trainee. The application process will close on September 7.

Selection process: The selection will be made for apprenticeship on the basis of merit in the qualifying exam and screening test. The screening test/interview (or) both may be conducted at GTRE, Bengaluru for Graduate/Diploma & ITI apprentices as per dates announced in DRDO website

(www.drdo.gov.in) depending upon the number of applicants reporting for the interview at GTRE, Bengaluru.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

The aspirant has to read the official notification available on the website. They need to keep their scanned education certificates ready to be able to upload them. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal (rac.gov.in).

Advertising

Step 2: Click on the link for Advertisement No. – ADE-GTRE/Aprntc/2019.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Fill biodata and then fill documents

Step 5: Cross-check all details and then lock it

Video | Why most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs are from the reserved category?

There is no application fee mentioned in the notification. The registrations of BE/B.Tech./Diploma candidates on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal (mhrdnats.gov.in) and ITI candidates on NCVT MIS portal (ncvtmis.gov.in) are mandatory.

Here is the list of documents required

(1) 10th & 12th mark sheet and certificate

(2) B.E/B.Tech/Diploma/ITI Mark sheets for all semesters

(3) Degree / Provisional Degree Certificate

(4) Caste Certificate (if applicable)

(5) PWD Certificate (if applicable)

(6) Aadhaar Card / Photo ID Card issued by Govt. of India

(7) Character Certificate (From 2 different Gazetted Officers)

(8) Medical Fitness Certificate

(9) Police Verification Report

While filling the application process online, marks obtained in the qualifying exam are to be mentioned in percentage. In case of CGPA, candidates are requested to convert the CGPA into percentage as per their university norms and the same will be verified during document verification/joining.

Duration of training will be strictly in accordance with Apprentices Act, 1961, Apprenticeship Rules and its amendments from time to time.