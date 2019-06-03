DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for 351 posts; check eligibility, exam pattern, salary, how to apply

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the post of technician A under the defence research and development organisation technical cadre (DRTC). The application process is open and the last date to apply is June 26, 2019. Interested can apply at drdo.gov.in.

A total of 351 posts are vacant and will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be selected through a computer-based test followed by a trade test and document verification process. Candidates will have to score at least 40 per cent marks in tier-I exam to be eligible for next round. For reserved category candiates, the same is 35 per cent.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: To be eligible for the job, the candidate must have completed at least class 10 or equivalent education and hold a relevant ITI certificate

Age: Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 28 years

DRDO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘drdo recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘CEPTAM-09 Tech A’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 6: Fill details, submit

Step 7: Use registration number to log-in

Step 8: Fill form, upload documents, review the final draft

Step 9: Make payment

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,000.

