DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for 224 posts for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 81,000

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for the posts of admin and allied cadre at its official website, drdo.gov.in. The applications have begun and will close on October 15 at 5 pm. A total of 224 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.
To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a skill test. The CBT will have 150 questions to be solved in 100 minutes.
DRDO recruitment 2019: Vacancy
Total – 224
Stenographer Grade II – 13
Administrative assistant English – 54
Administrative assistant Hindi – 4
Store assistant English typing – 28
Store assistant Hindi typing – 4
Security assistant – 40
Clerk – 3
Cook – 29
Vehicle operator – 23
Fire engine driver – 6
Fireman – 20
DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates having clas 12 or equivalent level of education can apply for the post of Stenographer, administrative assistant, cook, clerk, security assistant and store assistant. For the post of the vehicle operator, fire engine driver, and fireman class 10 pass can also apply.
Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years.
DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admin and allied’ under ‘careers’ in the main tab
Step 3: Click on ‘CEPTAM’ link
Step 4: Click on CEPTAM notice board link
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: Click on ‘online applications for admin and allied cadre’
Step 7: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 8: Read instructions
Step 9: Fill form, upload documents
Step 10: Make payment
DRDO recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100.
DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary
Candidates will get a pay of up to Rs 63,200 per month except for the post of stenographer for which the salary of up to Rs 81,100 will be granted.