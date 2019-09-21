DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for 224 posts for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 81,000

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for the posts of admin and allied cadre at its official website, drdo.gov.in. The applications have begun and will close on October 15 at 5 pm. A total of 224 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a skill test. The CBT will have 150 questions to be solved in 100 minutes.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Vacancy

Total – 224

Stenographer Grade II – 13

Administrative assistant English – 54

Administrative assistant Hindi – 4

Store assistant English typing – 28

Store assistant Hindi typing – 4

Security assistant – 40

Clerk – 3

Cook – 29

Vehicle operator – 23

Fire engine driver – 6

Fireman – 20

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having clas 12 or equivalent level of education can apply for the post of Stenographer, administrative assistant, cook, clerk, security assistant and store assistant. For the post of the vehicle operator, fire engine driver, and fireman class 10 pass can also apply.

Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admin and allied’ under ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘CEPTAM’ link

Step 4: Click on CEPTAM notice board link

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Click on ‘online applications for admin and allied cadre’

Step 7: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 8: Read instructions

Step 9: Fill form, upload documents

Step 10: Make payment

DRDO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a pay of up to Rs 63,200 per month except for the post of stenographer for which the salary of up to Rs 81,100 will be granted.

