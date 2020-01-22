DRDO MTS recruitment: Last date to apply for 1817 posts

DRDO MTS recruitment: Apply at drdo.gov.in. (Representational image) DRDO MTS recruitment: Apply at drdo.gov.in. (Representational image)

DRDO MTS recruitment: The application process for 1817 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is closing on January 23 at 5 pm. Interested and eligible need to apply at drdo.gov.in. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear multi-level exams. The dates of the exams have not been announced yet.

The Tier-I and Tier-II will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions only. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer. The medium of the test will be English and Hindi. Tier-I examination is for screening and Tier-II is for final selection, as per the official notification.

DRDO MTS recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 years and having cleared class 10, as well as ITI level of education, can apply. Those awaiting results of the final examination as on date of eligibility are eligible.

DRDO MTS recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. All women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from paying the fee

DRDO MTS recruitment: Salary

The selected candidates will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 18,000 to 56,900. Other benefits including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance, children education allowance, leave travel concession, medical facilities, CSD facility etc will be extra.

