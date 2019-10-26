DRDO ITR apprentice recruitment notification 2019 released: Jobs for diploma holders

DRDO ITR apprentice recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invited applications for the post of apprentice at its official websites, drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.

A total of 116 posts are on offer. The application process will begin from November 1 and conclude on November 20. Selected candidates will be placed in Odisha for 12 months of training.

DRDO ITR apprentice recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age is capped at 27 years. Relaxation up to 37 years is available for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates having a relevant degree or diploma in engineering can apply.

DRDO ITR apprentice recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ net to apprenticeship posts

Step 4: Register and verify personal details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

No fee will be charged for application.

DRDO ITR apprentice recruitment 2019: Salary

Graduate apprentices will get Rs 9,000 per month while the diploma apprentices will be paid Rs 8,000 per month as stipend.

