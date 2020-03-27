DRDO ITI recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 116 apprentice posts, apply now

DRDO ITI recruitment 2020: There are in total 116 vacant posts. Representational image/ file DRDO ITI recruitment 2020: There are in total 116 vacant posts. Representational image/ file

DRDO ITI recruitment 2020: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for apprenticeship training in Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Avadi, Chennai. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites of DRDO- drdo.gov.in, rac.gov.in.

There are in total 116 vacancies available for various posts.

DRDO ITI recruitment 2020: Post wise vacancies

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): 23

Electrician: 20

Fitter: 33

Machinist: 11

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 5

Electronics: 2

Carpenter: 2

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 5

Painter: 2

Plumber: 2

Turner: 5

Welder: 6

DRDO ITR apprentice recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age is capped at 27 years. The relaxation up to 37 years is available for reserved category candidates.

DRDO ITR apprentice recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ net to apprenticeship posts

Step 4: Register and verify personal details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

No fee will be charged for application.

Education: Candidates having a relevant degree or diploma in engineering can apply.

Graduate apprentices will get Rs 9,000 per month while the diploma apprentices will be paid Rs 8,000 per month as stipend. Interested candidates can apply through the websites- drdo.gov.in, rac.gov.in.

