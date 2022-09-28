scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

DRDO issues notification for walk-in interviews for posts of JRF from October 1 to 4; check details here

DRDO walk-in interview: The interviews will be held from October 1 to October 4. There are a total 11 vacancies across various disciplines. The interview will be conducted at Terminal Ballistics Research Lab (TBRL), Sector 30, Chandigarh at 9 am.

DRDO, recruitmentThe selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 plus HRA as per prevailing rules. (Image Credit: Pexels.com)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited candidates for walk-in interviews posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in various disciplines. The interviews will be held from October 1 to October 4. There are a total 11 vacancies across various disciplines. The interview will be conducted at Terminal Ballistics Research Lab (TBRL), Sector 30, Chandigarh at 9 am.

DRDO walk-in interview: Age criteria

The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years on the date of the interview. There will be 5 years relaxation for SC/ST candidates and 3 years relaxation for OBC candidates.

DRDO walk-in interview: Vacancies, date, eligibility

There are three vacancies for the post of Junior Research Fellow – Chemistry, the interview for posts will be held on October 1. The candidates need to have a post graduation in Chemistry in first division with valid NET qualification.

There are four vacancies for the post of Junior Research Fellow – Mechanical Engineering, the interview will be held on October 2. The candidates need to have BE/BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering with valid NET/GATE qualification or an ME/MTech in Mechanical Engineering in first division at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

There is one vacancy for the post of Junior Research Fellow – Electronics Engineering, the interview for which will be conducted on October 3. The candidate needs to have a degree in BE or BTech in Electronics/ Electrical and Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Communication Engineering with first division along with valid NET/GATE qualification. The candidate can also have ME/MTech in Electronics/ Electrical and Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Communication Engineering with first division at both graduate and postgraduate level.

There are three positions available for the post of Junior Research Fellow – Physics, the interviews for which will be conducted on October 4. The candidates should have a postgraduate degree in Physics with first division with valid NET qualification.

DRDO walk-in interview: Stipend

The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 plus HRA as per prevailing rules.

DRDO walk-in interview: Tenure

The candidates will be selected for an initial period of two years and further extension or upgradation as Senior Research Fellow will be governed per rules. However, the tenure as JRF/SRF will not exceed 5 years. The candidates will work at TBRL Range, Ramgarh.

DRDO walk-in interview: Documents required

The candidates need to get their complete CV, attested copies of their marksheets from class 10 onwards, a recent passport size photograph, original one valid identity card.

The candidates will be initially screened and then only the screened-in candidates will appear for the interview on the same date.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:50:54 pm
