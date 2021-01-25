DRDO invites applications for apprentice posts, check details

DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for apprenticeship training at Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur, Balasore. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites of DRDO- drdo.gov.in, rac.gov.in. There are in total 62 vacancies available for various posts. The application process will be closed on February 27.
Candidates will be selected based on marks obtained in the entrance exam. In case students have scored the same score in the exam, marks of the lower qualifying exams will be considered. In case of a further tie, priority will be given to math, science, English in class 10.
DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: Post wise vacancies
Technician (Diploma) apprentice
Diploma in Cinematography: 2
Diploma in Civil Engineering: 2
Diploma in Computer Science Engineering: 14
Diploma in Electrical Engineering: 4
Diploma in Electronics Engineering: 1
Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering: 7
Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: 1
Diploma in Mechanical Engineering: 7
Diploma in Survey Engineering: 1
Technician (ITI) apprentice
ITI in Fitter: 7
ITI in Diesel Mechanic: 1
ITI in Electrician: 3
ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 4
ITI in Electronics: 2
ITI in Welder: 2
ITI in Turner: 2
ITI in Machinist: 2
DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Education: Candidates having a relevant degree or diploma in engineering can apply
Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age is capped at 27 years. The relaxation is available for reserved category candidates.
DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’
Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ net to apprenticeship posts
Step 4: Register and verify personal details
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: Salary
Finally selected candidates for technician diploma apprentice will get Rs 8,000 per month and technician apprentice will get Rs 7000 per month.
