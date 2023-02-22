DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 2022 results declared; how to check

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 2022 (Technician-A): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the results for CEPTAM tier 1 2022 for technician A. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— drdo.gov.in.

There were a total of 826 vacancies for 21 trades/disciplines for technician- A. The pay scale for the same is between Rs 19,900 to Rs. 63,200 as per the 7th CPC matrix.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for DRDO recruitment on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link for Tier 1 result of Tech-A

Step 4: Select the post you applied for and enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 5: View and download the result

The candidates who qualified the tier 1 exam will now appear for tier 2 which is a trade test. The trade test will be of ITI level to test the practical skills of the candidates. It is mandatory to qualify tier 2 for final selection. The trade test must be of one to two hours of duration.

Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) is a corporate body of DRDO, it was formed to cater for DRTC Cadre (Technical Staff) of DRDO.