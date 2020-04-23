DRDO CEPTAM tier 1 result declared, check direct link

The results are available at the website- drdo.gov.in The results are available at the website- drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 result 2020: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the results for the CEPTAM-09 Tier I recruitment examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- drdo.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted from November 17 to 23, 2019.

DRDO CEPTAM A&A results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter the post applied for, application number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 11 different positions which includes Stenographer, Admin Assistant, Store Assistant, Clerk, Fireman among others. Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) conducts the recruitment examination of technical, administrative and allied category of non-gazetted personnel, assessment of DRTC officers and staff, and facilitates training for the development of the cadre.

The finally recruited candidates will get pay at level 2 of the 7th-grade pay in the range of Rs 19900 – Rs 63200 for all posts except for stenographer Grade-II for which the pay is at level 4, that is, in the range of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100.

