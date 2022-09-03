scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 1901 posts 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply online is September 23 at 5 pm. recruitment drive will fill up 1901 posts through direct recruitment. 

drdo recruitment 2022Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at drdo.gov.in. (Representative image)

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, DRDO-CEPTAM has begun the registration process for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at drdo.gov.in.

 DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DRDO CEPTAM link 

Step 3: On the new page, click on the application link

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Fill in the application form and make fee payment

Step 6: Click on submit button

The date of examination will be published on website later. The date, time and venue of examination will be given on admit card. The admit cards will be available on the official website two weeks prior to the exam. Candidates applying for more than one post code should submit their application, complete in all respects, separately. C

 

