DRDO CEPTAM admit card 2019 released, download now

DRDO CEPTAM admit card 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation will release the admit card for the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) examinations. The admit card is available at the official website- drdo.gov.in. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held from September 28 to 30, 2019.
The examinations will be conducted for the posts Senior Technical Assistant, Technician, Junior Translator, Stenographer Grade-II, Store Assistant ‘A’, Admin Assistant and Vehicle Operator ‘A’ , among others
DRDO CEPTAM admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website of the CEPTAM, drdo.gov.in, or go to this direct link
Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page, go to the ‘Candidate Admit Card Download for CEPTAM ADVT’ link
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have the options to get their admit card by three options: Through Application Number, through date of birth and mobile number, or through postcode, name and date of birth.
Step 4: Choose your method of downloading and enter your details
Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Search’ or press ‘Enter’
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same.
All candidates are required to carry a copy of their admit card along with an ID proof to the exam hall. Without these, they will not be allowed entry into the examination hall.