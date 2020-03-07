DRDO ASL recruitment for apprentices: Freshers can apply too, check details

DRDO recruitment for apprentice is closing within 15 days. (Representational image) DRDO recruitment for apprentice is closing within 15 days. (Representational image)

DRDO ASL recruitment: The Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the post of apprentice at its official website, mhrdnats.gov.in. A total of 60 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Finally selected candidates will undergo a 12 month training.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to undergo a written test and an interview. The first selection of the applications will be on the basis of academic merit. One or two leg of selection can be omitted based on the number of applications, as per the official notification.

DRDO ASL recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 60

Graduate apprentice – 20

Technician apprentice – 20

Trade apprentice – 20

DRDO ASL recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Those applying for graduate apprentice jobs should have a relevant degree and for the post of technician apprentice a diploma level of education is required. For trade apprentices candidates having ITI certifications can apply.

Candidates having postgraduate level of education or passing their required level of education in 2017 or before can not apply. Those having at least one year of work experience will also be disqualified.

DRDO ASL recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can download their application form from the official website and send it to the address ‘The director, Advances Systems Laboratory, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Defence Research and Development Organisation, P.O. Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad – 500058’.

Candidates need to send documents including age, experience, academic qualification, reservation and other relevant documents along with the form. The title of the letter should be ‘application for apprentice training 2020 – graduate/diploma/ITI’ (as applicable). The applications should reach the office by March 21.

DRDO ASL recruitment: Salary

Those selected for the graduate apprentice posts will get a monthly pay of Rs 9000 while technical apprentice will get Rs 8000 per month. The salary of trade apprentice will range between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,050.

