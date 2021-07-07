DRDO Apprenticeship recruitment 2021: Apply for 57 vacancies

The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on July 30 2021 at boat-srp.com and selected candidates will be intimated of the same through email. Representational image.

The Combat Vehicles Research & Dev Estt., Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) invites applications for one-year apprentice on 57 posts. Interested and eligible candidates need to first register themselves on the NATS portal and then apply for the apprenticeship. The last date to register on the NATS portal is July 20 and the last date to apply for the apprenticeship is July 28.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy

Category 1: Graduate Apprentices- 31

Category 2: Technician (Diploma) Apprentices- 26

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Category 1: Graduate Apprentices: Candidates must be from Tamil Nadu. They must have a degree in engineering or technology in a relevant discipline from a statutory university/ institution empowered to grant such a degree by an Act of Parliament. Candidates must have passed out in 2019, 2020 or 2021.

Category 2: Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Candidates must be from Tamil Nadu. They must hold a diploma in engineering or technology in a relevant discipline granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government/ university/ institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit mhrdnats.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Enroll’

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Wait for a day for enrollment verification and approval

Step 5: After verification and approval, visit mhrdnats.gov.in and login

Step 7: Click on ‘Establishment Request Menu’

Step 8: Click on ‘Find Establishment’

Step 9: Upload resume

Step 10: Choose establishment name

Step 11: Type “Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE)” and click on search

Step 12: Click on ‘apply’ twice

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of scores achieved in the prescribed qualifications for each category. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on July 30 and selected candidates will be intimated of the same through email. The list will be declared online at boat-srp.com. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for certificate verification in Chennai, on August 9.