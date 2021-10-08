Doctors jobs hard to fill, job postings for ‘registered nurses’ increased by 12% over a year: Report

October 8, 2021 4:42:21 pm
It is almost 18 months of Covid-19 and the healthcare system globally has been stretched beyond capacity and continues to remain resilient. Approximately 61,00,000 healthcare workers are on Covid duty in India, however, it is likely to question if the workforce is enough to tackle the health emergency.
Needless to say, healthcare workers are in high demand. But it is not easy to fill those roles. To identify the hardest-to-fill healthcare roles, Indeed compiled a list based on the percentage of jobs unfilled after two months
It turns out that many of the hardest-to-fill healthcare roles are quite advanced, with the majority being doctor roles. And of all the roles, the nursing profile appears thrice on the list — nurse to doctor ratio in India is estimated to be 1.7:1 on the basis of recent NSSO data.
Hospitals are also looking for coding specialists and medical writers.
|Number
|Role
|Percentage of jobs open after 60 days
|1
|Anesthesiologist
|68.57 per cent
|2
|Cardiology physician
|47.97 per cent
|3
|Radiologist
|42.50 per cent
|4
|Medical writer
|41.38 per cent
|5
|Pediatrician
|41.18 per cent
|6
|Nurse
|39.14 per cent
|7
|Coding specialist
|31.78 per cent
|8
|Physician
|29.89 per cent
|9
|Surgeon
|29.55 per cent
|10
|Medical officer
|28.60 per cent
|11
|Obstetrics and gynaecology physician
|28.31 per cent
|12
|Pharmacist
|27.97 per cent
|13
|Senior medical officer
|22.87 per cent
|14
|X-ray technician
|22.37 per cent
|15
|Therapist
|19.50 per cent
While nurses jobs are hard to fill, they are also the most-posted. Job postings for ‘registered nurses’ saw an increase of 13 per cent in August 2021 as compared to August 2020 on Indeed. Along with nurses, job postings for physicians (7 per cent), laboratory technicians (6 per cent), pharmacists (5 per cent) and nurses (4 per cent) also showed a steady increase.
A city-wise analysis of the hiring activity in the sector revealed that Bengaluru (9 per cent) drove the hiring for healthcare with maximum job postings, followed by Chennai (7 per cent), Mumbai (5 per cent), Hyderabad (4 per cent), and Pune (3 per cent).
Nurses, physicians, laboratory technicians, pharmacists among others have played a crucial role during the pandemic. The trend reflected in Indeed’s data as job seeker interest (clicks) for roles such as registered nurse (13 per cent), laboratory technician (9 per cent), pharmacist (7 per cent), back-office medical assistant (6 per cent), and physician (5 per cent) witnessed growth in August 2021 as compared to August 2020.
Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed said: “As the government continues to give impetus to the healthcare sector, there is bound to be a growing demand for healthcare job roles. The Central Government is focused on skilled manpower associated with the healthcare sector. We hope this will positively impact the efficiency of health services in the country. The better healthcare employers are able to fill those roles, the healthier we will all be.”
