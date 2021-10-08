Doctors jobs hard to fill, job postings for ‘registered nurses’ increased by 12% over a year: Report

It is almost 18 months of Covid-19 and the healthcare system globally has been stretched beyond capacity and continues to remain resilient. Approximately 61,00,000 healthcare workers are on Covid duty in India, however, it is likely to question if the workforce is enough to tackle the health emergency.

Needless to say, healthcare workers are in high demand. But it is not easy to fill those roles. To identify the hardest-to-fill healthcare roles, Indeed compiled a list based on the percentage of jobs unfilled after two months

It turns out that many of the hardest-to-fill healthcare roles are quite advanced, with the majority being doctor roles. And of all the roles, the nursing profile appears thrice on the list — nurse to doctor ratio in India is estimated to be 1.7:1 on the basis of recent NSSO data.

Hospitals are also looking for coding specialists and medical writers.

Number Role Percentage of jobs open after 60 days 1 Anesthesiologist 68.57 per cent 2 Cardiology physician 47.97 per cent 3 Radiologist 42.50 per cent 4 Medical writer 41.38 per cent 5 Pediatrician 41.18 per cent 6 Nurse 39.14 per cent 7 Coding specialist 31.78 per cent 8 Physician 29.89 per cent 9 Surgeon 29.55 per cent 10 Medical officer 28.60 per cent 11 Obstetrics and gynaecology physician 28.31 per cent 12 Pharmacist 27.97 per cent 13 Senior medical officer 22.87 per cent 14 X-ray technician 22.37 per cent 15 Therapist 19.50 per cent

While nurses jobs are hard to fill, they are also the most-posted. Job postings for ‘registered nurses’ saw an increase of 13 per cent in August 2021 as compared to August 2020 on Indeed. Along with nurses, job postings for physicians (7 per cent), laboratory technicians (6 per cent), pharmacists (5 per cent) and nurses (4 per cent) also showed a steady increase.

A city-wise analysis of the hiring activity in the sector revealed that Bengaluru (9 per cent) drove the hiring for healthcare with maximum job postings, followed by Chennai (7 per cent), Mumbai (5 per cent), Hyderabad (4 per cent), and Pune (3 per cent).

Also Read | Covid aftermath delays recovery of travel and tourism sector: Report

Nurses, physicians, laboratory technicians, pharmacists among others have played a crucial role during the pandemic. The trend reflected in Indeed’s data as job seeker interest (clicks) for roles such as registered nurse (13 per cent), laboratory technician (9 per cent), pharmacist (7 per cent), back-office medical assistant (6 per cent), and physician (5 per cent) witnessed growth in August 2021 as compared to August 2020.

Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed said: “As the government continues to give impetus to the healthcare sector, there is bound to be a growing demand for healthcare job roles. The Central Government is focused on skilled manpower associated with the healthcare sector. We hope this will positively impact the efficiency of health services in the country. The better healthcare employers are able to fill those roles, the healthier we will all be.”