DMRC results for AM, JE posts released, check here

DMRC result 2020: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the results for various executive, non-executive posts which includes assistant manager and junior engineer. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the website- delhimetrorail.com.

The recruitment exam was conducted from February 17 to 21, 23 and 26. A total of 1493 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

DMRC results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Then click on result link

Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear this exam will have to appear for the next round. The paper II will consist of 60 questions. It will be conducted for 45 marks. Every question will be for one mark, for every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted. Selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme before being posted.

The contractual candidates will be hired for two years while those selected on a regular basis will have to serve a probation period of two years.

