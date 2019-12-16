DMRC recruitment for 1493 posts, how to apply

DMRC recruitment: Applt at delhimetrorail.com. (file Photo) DMRC recruitment: Applt at delhimetrorail.com. (file Photo)

DMRC Recruitment: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited application for several posts. A total of 1493 posts are to be offered through this recruitment process. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, delhimetrorail.com. The application window has open today – December 14 and the last date to apply is January 13, 2020.

Candidates will be hired at the post of executive and non-executive posts in both regular and contractual modes. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test consisting of two papers, group discussion and an interview round. Selected candidates will also have to undergo medical and examination.

DMRC Recruitment: Vacancy detail

Total – 1493

Executive category posts – 60

Non-executive posts – 929

Executive posts on contractual posts – 106

Non-executive contractual post s- 398

DMRC Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The education qualification varies from graduation to diploma level qualification in the related field based on the profile.

Age: Applicants should have obtained the age of 18 years in order to apply. The upper age is capped at 30 years for executive and 28 years for non-executive posts.

DMRC Recruitment: Exam Pattern

The paper-I will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each carrying one mark. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted. The exam will be of 1.5 hours. The paper II will consist of 60 questions. It will be conducted for 45 marks and will have similar marking scheme. While the merit list will be created by calculating both papers, it is also mandatory to qualify both tests individually.

DMRC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website delhimetrorial.com

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ next to ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Register using basic details

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

DMRC Recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to the reserved category and female candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

The selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme before being posted. The contractual candidates will be hired for two years while those selected on a regular basis will have to serve a probation period of two years.

