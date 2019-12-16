DMRC recruitment for 1493 posts, how to apply

DMRC Recruitment: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited application for several posts. A total of 1493 posts are to be offered through this recruitment process. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, delhimetrorail.com. The application window has open today – December 14 and the last date to apply is January 13, 2020.
Candidates will be hired at the post of executive and non-executive posts in both regular and contractual modes. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test consisting of two papers, group discussion and an interview round. Selected candidates will also have to undergo medical and examination.
DMRC Recruitment: Vacancy detail
Total – 1493
Executive category posts – 60
Non-executive posts – 929
Executive posts on contractual posts – 106
Non-executive contractual post s- 398
DMRC Recruitment: Eligibility
Education: The education qualification varies from graduation to diploma level qualification in the related field based on the profile.
Age: Applicants should have obtained the age of 18 years in order to apply. The upper age is capped at 30 years for executive and 28 years for non-executive posts.
DMRC Recruitment: Exam Pattern
The paper-I will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each carrying one mark. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted. The exam will be of 1.5 hours. The paper II will consist of 60 questions. It will be conducted for 45 marks and will have similar marking scheme. While the merit list will be created by calculating both papers, it is also mandatory to qualify both tests individually.
DMRC Recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website delhimetrorial.com
Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ in the main tab
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ next to ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’
Step 4: Register using basic details
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment
DMRC Recruitment: Fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to the reserved category and female candidates will have to pay Rs 250.
The selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme before being posted. The contractual candidates will be hired for two years while those selected on a regular basis will have to serve a probation period of two years.
