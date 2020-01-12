DMRC recruitment 2019: Application process for 1493 vacancies to be closed tomorrow, check details

DMRC recruitment 2019: A total of 1493 vacancies are on offer DMRC recruitment 2019: A total of 1493 vacancies are on offer

DMRC recruitment 2019: The application process for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be closed on Monday, January 13, 2020. The candidates can apply online through the official website- delhimetrorail.com.

A total of 1493 posts are to be offered through this recruitment process. The candidates will be hired at the post of executive and non-executive posts in both regular and contractual modes.

DMRC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 1493

Executive category posts – 60

Non-executive posts – 929

Executive posts on contractual posts – 106

Non-executive contractual posts- 398

DMRC Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The education qualification varies from graduation to diploma level qualification in the related field based on the profile.

Age: Applicants should have obtained the age of 18 years in order to apply. The upper age is capped at 30 years for executive and 28 years for non-executive posts.

DMRC Recruitment: Exam Pattern

The paper-I will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each carrying one mark. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted. The exam will be of 1.5 hours. The paper II will consist of 60 questions. It will be conducted for 45 marks and will have similar marking scheme. While the merit list will be created by calculating both papers, it is also mandatory to qualify both tests individually.

DMRC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website delhimetrorial.com

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ next to ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Register using basic details

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

DMRC Recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to the reserved category and female candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

The selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme before being posted. The contractual candidates will be hired for two years while those selected on a regular basis will have to serve a probation period of two years.

The online window to apply for 1,493 vacancies will be closed tomorrow. The candidates can apply at delhimetrorail.com.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd