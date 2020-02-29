DMRC answer key released: Check how to raise objections, next round details

DMRC answer key: Download from delhimetrorail.com. (Representational image) DMRC answer key: Download from delhimetrorail.com. (Representational image)

DMRC answer key: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam held from February 17 to 21, 23 and 26. The answer key is available at the official website, delhimetrorail.com. A total of 1493 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

This is preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections against the same. The last date to raise objection is March 4, 1:59 pm. Objections will be considered and a final answer key will be released. The result will be based on the final answer key.

DMRC answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Scroll down to ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Click on ‘applicant log-in’ next to the link

Step 5: login using credentials

Step 6: Raise object in the dashboard

Those who clear this exam will have to appear for next round. The paper II will consist of 60 questions. It will be conducted for 45 marks. Every question will be for one mark, for every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted. Selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme before being posted. The contractual candidates will be hired for two years while those selected on a regular basis will have to serve a probation period of two years.

