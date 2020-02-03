DMRC admit card released: Steps to download, exam pattern

DMRC admit card: Download at delhimetrorail.com (Representational image) DMRC admit card: Download at delhimetrorail.com (Representational image)

DMRC admit card: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for several posts. A total of 1493 posts are at offer through this recruitment process. Those who had applied can download their admit card from the official website, delhimetrorail.com. The exam will be held from February 17 to 26.

It is mandatory to carry printout of the e-admit card to the exam hall without which no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam. In case of any issue, candidates need to connect with the help desk at 022-68202777 or email at dmrchelpdesk2019@gmail.com.

DMRC admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on scoll down to ‘DMRC/HR/rectt/.1/2019..’

Step 4: Click on ‘application login’

Step 5: Log-in using details

Step 6: Admit card will appear in dashboard, download

DMRC admit card: Exam pattern

The paper-I will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each carrying one mark. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted. The exam will be of 1.5 hours. The paper II will consist of 60 questions. It will be conducted for 45 marks and will have similar marking scheme. While the merit list will be created by calculating both papers, it is also mandatory to qualify both tests individually.

