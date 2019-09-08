DMK stages stir against railway examinations in English, Hindi

DMK leaders and workers staged a protest here on Saturday against the Railway Ministry’s instruction to hold competitive examinations in English and Hindi.

Advertising

Led by MP Kanimozhi, party leaders, including R S Bharathy and MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy staged the protest and raised slogans in front of the Southern Railway office here, party sources said.

The instructions given by the Union Government to conduct General Departmental Competitive Examinations for Railway employees in only English and Hindi goes against the premise of language equality. I urge the Minister to immediately withdraw the instructions.

1/2@PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/0lr0XL2pMU — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 6, 2019

Later, the leaders presented a memorandum to the Southern Railway general manager Rahul Jain opposing the Ministry’s move to hold the examinations in the two languages.

DMK chief M K Stalin said the instructions by the Ministry were against ‘language equality’.

“The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam opposes such discriminatory practices and reiterates that the Union government immediately ensure that all Indians are treated equally, irrespective of their linguistic or geographical background.”,he said.

Stalin urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to withdraw the instructions soon.