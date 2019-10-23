Diwali 2019: Top 10 jobs that let you earn while partying this festive season

The last few months of the year are known to be bustling with festive spirit across the country. With Diwali just a few days away, the streets are throng with shoppers and shops loaded with gifts. This is the best time for those looking for a short-term as well as freelancing jobs that can help them earn big bucks. Be it the party planners or florists, right now there is a demand for all of them.

Advertising

So, here are 10 jobs as listed on job-search website Indeed India that one can take up at their convenience, during the festive months, to earn while being an essential part of the party.

Master of ceremonies: If you have the gift of the gab, a job as the master of ceremonies is ideal for you. With the responsibility to host the event, introduce speakers, performers and engage the audience to keep the party flowing as smoothly as possible, the role can earn an average of Rs 93,320 going all the way up to Rs 1,89,666 per month.

Entertainment manager: An entertainment manager is responsible for managing performances, events, artistes and entertainers. This role can earn an average monthly salary of Rs 25,648 and has an upper limit of Rs 60,833.

Advertising

Makeup artist: Parties often call for decking up and looking one’s best. A makeup artist is responsible for consulting and applying makeup for clients. A makeup artist earns an average monthly salary of Rs 21,822 and goes up to Rs 53,000.

Caterer: A caterer owns the skill to prepare and transport food as well as steward services for events. If you own these skills, as a caterer, you can earn an average amount of Rs 17,001 per month, going up to Rs 48,000.

Video | How to Make your own Diwali Decorations

Event planner: If designing, planning and executing events flawlessly is your forte, this job as an event planner is for you. An event planner can earn an average monthly salary of Rs 18,240 and goes up to Rs 47,000.

Disc jockey: With the skill to mix and match tracks and play the music that makes everyone groove, this job as a disc jockey can bring in an average monthly salary of Rs 18,165, up to Rs 45,000.

Party host: If you own the skill to provide guests with an exceptional experience by being their main point of contact during the course of their time at the event, this job as a party host can earn you an average monthly salary of Rs 16,008, with an upper limit of Rs 44,000.

Dance instructor: Events are bustling with music and dance. Events that include performances often hire dance instructors to train groups with moves to various party hits. The job of a dance instructor Rs 17,681 per month on average, going up to Rs 41,000 per month.

Florist: With an eye to select and recommend the perfect flowers for each occasion, the job as a florist has an average monthly income of Rs 17,087 going up to an amount of Rs 37,417.

Lighting technician: If the movement and set up of various pieces of lighting equipment for separation of light and shadow or contrast, depth of field or visual effects are a part of your skillset, this job is for you. The role of a light technician can earn an average monthly salary of Rs 13,931 and goes up to Rs 33,000.

— This article is written by Indeed – a Job search platform.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.