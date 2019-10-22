Directorate General of Aeronautical Assurance recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 11 Stenographer posts, check details

Directorate General of Aeronautical Assurance recruitment 2019: Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance released the notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Stenographer. There are 11 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website- dgaeroqa.gov.in.

The online application process will be closed on November 17, 2019.

Directorate General of Aeronautical Assurance recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 11

Zone wise vacancy details

MSQAA Hyderabad: 1

ORDAQA Bengaluru: 2

ALISDA, Bengaluru: 1

ORDAQA (HAL), Hyderabad: 2

ORDAQA, Lucknow: 1

OADG, Nasik: 1

OADG, Koraput: 1

AQAW(A), Khamaria: 1

DETT Bhandara: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Experience

Advertising

The candidates need to hold experience up to 10 years in the posts of Stenographer.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the level 6 pay matrix, and will get a salary between Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website- dgaeroqa.gov.in on or before November 17, 2019.

