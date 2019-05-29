DHE Odisha offers UPSC Civil Services coaching to 100 aspirants, here’s how to apply

UPSC coaching: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Odisha is inviting applications from the civil services aspirants to provide coaching and guidance to 100 students to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) All India Civil Services exam. Interested can apply at the official website, dheodisha.gov.in.

A total of 100 students will be trained under the scheme. Classes will be held in two batches of 50 students each in morning and evening batch. The morning batch will be conducted from 7:30 am to 10 am and evening batch will be held from 6 to 8:30 pm.

The coaching will be provided by the Dhyeya IAS. The fee for the prelims-cum-mains classroom programme is Rs 8,20,600 of which Rs 61,950 will be paid by the state and students will have to pay Rs 20,650. For students whose parental income is less than Rs 2 lakh, the entire fee will be paid by the state.

To apply for the scheme students will have to download the application form from the website and submit the same. The last date to register is June 10, 2019 till 4 pm. The result will be published on June 12 and classes will begin from June 24, 2019 at Dhyeya IAS, OEU tower, third floor, KIIT Road, Patia, Bhubaneswar – 751024, Odisha.

Eligibility: To be eligible for the scheme, the applicants must have the minimum two attempts left to write Civil Services Exam (CSE); they must be eligible to appear for CSE 2020 and CSE 2021.

The top priority will be given to those who have appeared in the personality test of civil services exam (CSE 2017/18) followed by those who appeared in CSE Mains. The third priority will be given to those who have appeared for a personality test of Indian Forest Services (EFS) exam followed by those who cleared the IFS Mains. Students who have appeared for personality test of Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) exam will be given fifth and those who have cleared OAS mains will be given third priority.

Students who have qualified prelims and mains of CSE/IFS/ODA must provide a scanned copy of their detailed application form.

