DGVCL junior assistant recruitment: Apply for 482 posts, check details

DGVCL junior assistant recruitment: The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) has invited applications for the post of junior assistant at its official website dgvcl.co.in. The online application process will begin on and conclude on January 15. A total of 482 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for an online exam. The exam will be for a total of 100 marks. For every incorrect answer, 1/4th mark will be deducted.

DGVCL junior assistant recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age is capped at 30 years. For the reserved category, the upper age is 35 years. Female candidates will also get five years of relaxation in the upper age limit. Including relaxation across vacancies, the upper age limit is 45 years.

Education: Candidates need to have an undergraduate level degree along with knowledge of computer operations and command over English and Gujarati.

DGVCL junior assistant recruitment: Exam pattern

DGVCL junior assistant recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 250.

DGVCL junior assistant recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get pay in the range of Rs 25000- Rs 55,800.

