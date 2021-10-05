DFCCIL answer key 2021 released for various exams, here’s how to download

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited today released the answer key for the posts of junior manager, executive and junior executive in various disciplines. The answer key is available on the official website – dfccil.com. The exams were conducted between September 27 to 30.

Candidates who want to raise objections against any answers given in the answer key can do so online. The objection raising link is active from October 5 to October 9, 11:45 pm. No further objections on any 1uestions/option keys will be entertained by DFCCIL at any later stage of the process

DFCCIL answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – dfccil.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to latest news

Step 3: Click on “Notice regarding Objection Management against Advt No. 04/2021”

Step 4: On the new page, click on objection management

Step 5: Enter credentials and submit to view the answer key

Candidates need to log in using their credentials and register their objections (if any) along with documents that refer and justify objections against the questions/Option keys asked in the questions paper of examination.