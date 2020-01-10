DFCC Railways officer recruitment: How to apply

Applications open at indianrailways.gov.in. (Representational image) Applications open at indianrailways.gov.in. (Representational image)

DFCC Railways recruitment: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, under the Indian Railways has invited applications for several posts. Interested and eligible can apply at indianrailways.gov.in. The applications will be closed by February 9.

A total of four vacancies are open. Selected candidates will be hired for three years, extendable up to five years. Interested candiates need to send their applications to ‘vigilance/D&AT clearance to Jt. General Manager (HR), DFCCIL, Pragati Maidan metro station, 5th floor, New Delhi-10001’

DFCC Railways recruitment: Vacancy details

Chief General Manager/ general manager – 3

Deputy CPM/PM – 1

DFCC Railways recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 55. Age will be calculated as on the last date of application.

Work Experience: Candidates should have work experience up to 20 years for the post of CGM and 12 for Deputy CPM. The detailed description is there in the official website.

Meanwhile, for freshers, the Railways have several notifications including a total of 3,553 posts will be filled at the western Railways through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). No exam or interview will be conducted. A medical and document verification exam will be held for candidates shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and ITI certificate in Railway Recruitment Cell, Central for 2562 posts.

