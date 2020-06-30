Despite COVID-19, IIT-Delhi students get more job offers than last year

IIT-Delhi campus (Source: Twitter/Rao_Ramgopal) IIT-Delhi campus (Source: Twitter/Rao_Ramgopal)

Despite fears of a slow economy and several companies pulling back their offers, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has seen an increase in the number of jobs offered as compared to last year. Over 1100 offers, including multiple pre-placement ones, were made to IIT-Delhi students from various national and international organisations, claims the IIT.

Earlier, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive as several companies rescinded their offers. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode, through which around 100 students bagged job offers.

Over 430 organisations registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-2020, accounting for more than 600 work profiles.

Read | Hiring in India impacted lesser than other countries: Indeed

About 85.6 per cent of undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute secured jobs. The remaining students explored other options including higher studies, research, civil services examination, start-ups or managed placement through their own efforts, according to the information provided by the IIT-Delhi.

The sectorial trend data for the placement season of academic year 2019-20 showed that most of the students were hired in core jobs with as many as 31 per cent offers coming from the sector, followed by 23 per cent from IT sector, 13 per cent from analytics, 9 per cent from consulting and seven and three percent from management and finance sector, respectively.

Prof S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT-Delhi remarked, “IIT-Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4 per cent.”

In a letter to recruiters earlier, IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao said, “Once a student is offered a placement, as per IIT Delhi policy, the student is not allowed to sit for other placements. Students trust the companies with their offers and do not even apply for other companies,”

Asking companies to keep their promises, he wrote, “If at all, they are capable of getting you out of recession faster than you can imagine.”

Later, the HRD Minister had asked IITs to hold special placement rounds for students who could not be placed or whose offers were called off due to the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd