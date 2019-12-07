Department of Posts recruitment for 231 posts for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 69,000

India Post recruitment 2019: Apply at indiapost.gov.in. (Representational image) India Post recruitment 2019: Apply at indiapost.gov.in. (Representational image)

Department of Posts recruitment: The Ministry of Communications has invited applications for the post of postal assistant/ sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff (MTS) under the Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tamilnaduposts.nic.in or indiapost.gov.in.

The last date to apply online is December 28 while candidates can send their applications by post till December 31, 2019, however, the application form will be released at the official websites only. First preference will be given to candidates who have represented India in an international sports competition while second preference will be given to those who have played at state/UT level.

Department of Posts recruitment: Vacancy details

Postal assistant – 69

Postman – 65

MTS – 77

Department of Posts Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply. The upper age is capped at 27 for postal assistant and postman posts, however, for the post of MTS, candidates should not be more than 25 years old. The age will be calculated as on December 31.

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education, however, for MTS applicants with 10th pass qualification can also apply.

Department of Posts Recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

Department of Posts Recruitment: Salary

For the post of PA/SA applicants will get salary in the band of Rs 25500 to Rs 81100. Candidates selected for the post of postman will get salary up to Rs 69,100 and for MTS, the monthly salary is Rs 56900.

