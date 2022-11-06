scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Department of Posts invites applications for sports quota recruitment for 188 vacancies in Gujarat postal circle; here’s how to apply

Department of Posts, Sports Quota Recruitment: The last date to apply is November 22, till 6 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — dopsportsrecruitment.in.

dopsportsrecruitment.in, Department of Posts, DOP Sports Quota Recruitment, Department of posts sports quota recruitment drive, Department of Posts sports quota recruitment drive gujarat, sarkari naukri, govt jobs, government jobsDepartment of Posts, Sports quota recruitment: The application fee is Rs. 100 but women, transgender, SC/ST candidates are exempted from it. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ Representative Image)

Department of Posts, Sports Quota Recruitment: The Department of Posts recently announced 188 vacancies against various posts under sports quota for Gujarat postal circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — dopsportsrecruitment.in.

The posts for which the vacancies are open are Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff. The applications will close on November 22 at 6 pm. The tentative date for the provisional list of shortlisted candidates is December 6.

Department of Posts, Sports Quota Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — dopsportsrecruitment.in

Step 2: Click on the registration tab

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, qualification, etc.

Step 4: Once registered, go to application tab and complete the application process by uploading the documents and submitting it.

Step 5: Cross check, submit and pay the fees.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Candidate are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 through online mode. Female, transgender, SC and ST candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Computer knowledge is required for all posts. 10+2 educational qualifications are mandatory for posts: postal assistant, sorting assistant and postmen and passing class 10 is mandatory for mail guard and MTS.

The eligibility, pay scale and age limit is different for different posts. There is age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PwD (unreserved) category, 13 years for PwD candidates under OBC category and 15 years for PwD candidates under SC/ST categories. There are age relaxation criteria for ex-servicemen, central government civilian employees as well.

Candidates applying for the post Postman should have cycling knowledge and need to submit their driving licence within two years from the time of joining in case of appointment if got selected.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 04:29:15 pm
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 04:29:15 pm
