Department of Forest and Wildlife recruitment for 226 posts, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Department of Forest and Wildlife recruitment 2019: The Department of forests and wildlife under the government of Delhi has invited application for 226 vacancies. Interested can apply at the official website, forest.delhigovt.nic.in. The application process is already on and will conclude on February 3, at 11:59 pm.

To be selected for the posts. candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test scheduled to be held on March 12 and/or March 13, as per the official notice. The test will be online and an objective-type MCQ test. Those who clear it will have to appear for physical test.

Department of Forest and Wildlife recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: For forest ranger, the upper age limit is 30 years. For the rest of the posts, the upper age limit is 27 years. Applicant should be at least 18 years old to apply.

Education: For wildlife guard, the minimum qualification required is class 10, for forest guard, it is class 12 and for forest ranger it is graduation.

Department of Forest and Wildlife recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, forest.delhigovt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘apply online for forestry staff’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Click on the link given in new page

Step 4: Read instructions, check the box and click on ‘start’ to register, if registered already click on log-in

Step 5: Register using basic details and create login

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment and submit

Department of Forest and Wildlife recruitment 2019: Fee

Application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. All female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from paying fee.

Department of Forest and Wildlife recruitment 2019: Salary

Forest rangers will be paid in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Wildlife guards will be paid up to Rs 56,900 and forest guards will get Rs 20,200 with additional pay of Rs 2000.

