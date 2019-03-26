Toggle Menu
Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: Veterinary pharmacist jobs, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: Candidates need to download their application form from official website and sent it along with application fee and a postal ticket of Rs 30 to the Dehradun office.

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply at ahd.uk.gov.in (Representational Image)

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: The department of animal husbandry, Uttarakhand has invited applications for the post of a veterinary pharmacist at its official website ahd.uk.gov.in. A total of 18 vacanciea re on offer. The application process is open and will conclude on April 3, 2019.

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2018. Age relaxation will be available for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates must have cleared the intermediate exam with science as a major subject and should hold at least a diploma from a recognised institute affiliated to pharmacy council of India.

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ahd.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ at the sidebar
Step 3: Click on ‘veterinary pharmacist’ link
Step 4: A PDF will open in new tab
Step 5: Read instructions, download form at the end of it

Candidates need to send duly filled forms to ‘Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Uttarakhand, Dehradun’ before 5 pm, April 3, 3019.

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 300 for those belonging to SC/ST category it is Rs 150.

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the bracket of Rs Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

