Demand for freshers and professional rising, senior professional lagging: Study

The study had also found that the demand for freshers with less than two years of experience has advanced by four per cent. The study had also found that the demand for freshers with less than two years of experience has advanced by four per cent.

Recruitment has been on the rise in February according to a study which claimed that there was an increase in demand for freshers and professionals in sales, Fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC) and consumer durables. Meanwhile, senior professionals with more than 20 years of experience saw a drop in demand. The study found that the increase is fuelled by a rising necessity for large scale business expansions.

The demand for corporate world, sales and business development professionals has shot up to eight per cent which is quite high compared to the one per cent demand in December 2016. This is closely followed by professionals of the medical and customer care sectors.

“Businesses are expanding operations and moving into new geographies, leading to a rise in demand for fresh talent in non-metros,” said Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions.

The consumer goods industry has witnessed an eight per cent rise, according to the RecruiteX reports by TimesJobs. This is followed by a seven per cent increase for the retail sector, six per cent for the construction sector, four per cent for the manufacturing sector and one per cent for the IT and telecom sector.

“Job creation growth both in volume and value terms is being driven by tier-2 cities. Consumer buying power in these cities is fueled tremendously by multiple family members earning in the same household,” Roy added.

The study had also found that the demand for freshers with less than two years of experience has advanced by four per cent. This still remains low compared to demand for experienced professionals with more than five years of experience. Senior professionals with more than 20 years of experience, however, saw a 17 per cent drop in demand.

Among the major cities, Lucknow had the highest demand of 18 per cent, followed by Ahmedabad and Chennai. Kerala had the largest demand among the states— as high as 30 per cent. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with a 17 per cent demand.

For more stories on jobs and hiring, click here

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd