scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Delhivery to hire 75,000 staff over the next 45 days for seasonal jobs

Delhivery said it will also double down on its various partner programmes by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners and transporters with plans to roll out a revenue payout of Rs 150-crore across all programmes.

Delhivery, hiringThe company said it will also strengthen its other ongoing programmes and extend capacity with an additional over 15,000 last-mile riders. (File)

Logistics firm Delhivery plans to hire over 75,000 staff for seasonal jobs over the next one-and-a-half month. Making the announcement on Friday, the firm said that it will expand its parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments per day.

Of these, over 10,000 people will be off-roll employees across Delhivery’s gateways, warehouses, and last-mile delivery, the company said.

Read | Top 3 sectors in India likely to hire more freshers: Report

The hiring is aimed at meeting the expected higher volumes in both parcels and express part-truck load business during the festive season, it added.

The company’s fully-automated mega gateway, which is equipped with the automated parcel and hub sortation at Tauru became operational in April this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

The company said it will also double down on its various partner programmes by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners and transporters with plans to roll out a revenue payout of Rs 150-crore across all programmes.

Delhivery said it will hire 50,000 last-mile agents under its Last-Mile Agent programme alone, which offers flexible earning opportunities to all self-employed individuals, students, and retired professionals, among others.

Also read |SSC, Intelligence Bureau, Rajasthan HC, and PGT vacancies more: Top government jobs to apply this week

The company said it will also strengthen its other ongoing programmes and extend capacity with an additional over 15,000 last-mile riders.

Advertisement

It will onboard truckers, fleet owners, and brokers through its BP business partners to expand part-truckload capacity by 50 per cent over the next few weeks.

“Alongside building delivery capacity, we have expanded our infrastructural footprint by a million sq ft in the first quarter of FY23. Additionally, we are beefing up our pan-India parcel sortation capacity by 1.5-million shipments a day to meet the heightened customer demands,” said Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Delhivery.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:56:28 pm
Next Story

Bernardo Silva will stay at Man City, says Pep Guardiola

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement