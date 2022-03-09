Delhi University to host job fair for UG, PG students in April

The Delhi University is gearing up to host a ‘Job mela’ (Placement cum Internship fair). This job fair is being organised by Delhi University’s Central Placement Cell (CPC), under the aegis of the office of Dean, Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi.

The fair is scheduled to begin from April 7 and conclude on April 9, 2022. It will be arranged in a blended mode and will aim to provide internship opportunity for first and second year students of several undergraduate courses in the university.

It will also, largely, concentrate on providing placement opportunities for final year students from undergraduate and postgraduate courses of Science (Physical, Life and Applied Science), Commerce, Mathematical Science, Social Sciences.

“The vision of the CPC is to provide a continuum of opportunities to the under-graduates and post-graduates studying across various courses of Science (Physical, Life and Applied Science), Commerce, Mathematical Science, Social Sciences etc,” the official notification from the University of Delhi read.

Several NGOs, research organisations and government sectors have also been invited by the University of Delhi to participate in this job fair.

The students’ pool extends to approximately 80 colleges and an equal number of post-graduate departments of the university with more than 18,000 students registered on the placement portal as on date. More details about this job fair can be gathered by mailing at placement@du.ac.in.