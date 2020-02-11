Delhi University SRCC placement concludes, average package Rs 9.8 lakh

A total of 32 recruiters visited the campus. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image) A total of 32 recruiters visited the campus. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image)

SRCC placement: The placement session has concluded in the Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU). A total of 32 recruiters visited the campus in the first session. The average salary offered to students was Rs 9.8 lakh per annum. This was a rise from the average salary of Rs 7.62 lakh last year, claims SRCC.

Over 130 students secured jobs through campus placements, a rise of 17.60 per cent from last year. The institute claims to have over 33.33 per cent increase in recruiters and most of the new recruiters were from the consulting, e-commerce and FMCG departments. The consulting continued to be the major recruiter with 53 per cent of the total students placed.

SRCC is one of the most sought after commerce colleges under DU. For Economics (Hons), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) declared the highest cut-off of 998.75 per cent in the DU admission 2019. This was an increase of 0.25 per cent from 2018.

This year, the administration aims to begin admission from the first week of April. The application forms will be out at du.ac.in. As per the order of Delhi High Court, the cut-off for admission to DU will be released after the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) declares its class 12 result.

