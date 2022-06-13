Delhi University recruitment 2022: Apply for 148 Assistant Professor posts

Ramjas College, Delhi University has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professors. The last date for the receipt of application is July 2, 2022. Interested candidates can submit their application at colrec.du.ac.in

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page at colrec.du.ac.in for more information

Step 2: Register and fill out the online application form

Step 3: Submit all required documentation

Step 4: Make the application fee payment

The number of vacant posts is as follows: Botany (6), Chemistry (3), Commerce (9), Computer Science (1), Economics (9), Electronics (3), English (6), Hindi (8), History (7), Mathematics (11), Philosophy (4), Physical Education (2), Physics (11), Sanskrit (3) and Zoology (9).

Delhi University Recruitment: Application fee:

The application fee is Rs. 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. The application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD and women applicants.