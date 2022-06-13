scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Delhi University recruitment 2022: Apply for 148 Assistant Professor posts

The last date for the receipt of application is July 2, 2022. Interested candidates can submit their application at colrec.du.ac.in  

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 13, 2022 3:20:16 pm
Interested candidates can submit their application at colrec.du.ac.in

 Ramjas College, Delhi University has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professors. The last date for the receipt of application is July 2, 2022. Interested candidates can submit their application at colrec.du.ac.in  

 Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page at colrec.du.ac.in for more information

Step 2: Register and fill out the online application form

Step 3: Submit all required documentation

Step 4: Make the application fee payment

The number of vacant posts is as follows: Botany (6), Chemistry (3), Commerce (9), Computer Science (1), Economics (9), Electronics (3), English (6), Hindi (8), History (7), Mathematics (11), Philosophy (4), Physical Education (2), Physics (11), Sanskrit (3) and Zoology (9).

 Delhi University Recruitment: Application fee: 

The application fee is Rs. 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. The application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD and women applicants. 

The details regarding qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma etc. are available on the college website along with the advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form. Any addendum/ corrigendum shall be posted only on the college website.

