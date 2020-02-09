Delhi University recruitment 2020: Vacancies in Dyal Singh College, pay scale over Rs 1 lakh

Delhi University recruitment 2020: Interested candidates can download the application form from dsc.du.ac.in Delhi University recruitment 2020: Interested candidates can download the application form from dsc.du.ac.in

Delhi University recruitment 2020: The Dyal Singh College, Delhi University has released recruitment notifications inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacant posts. The vacancies are for the posts of Semi Professional Assistant (Library), Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Assistant, MTS- Library.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale over Rs 1 lakh. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years. Interested candidates should have at least Bachelor’s degree or a diploma/ certificate of minimum 6 months duration in Computer Application/ Office Management.

Dyal Singh College recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Semi Professional Assistant (Library): 1

Senior Technical Assistant: 1

Assistant: 1

MTS-Library: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Semi Professional Assistant (Library): The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with minimum 50 per cent of marks. The candidates need to possess a certificate course in Computer Application.

Senior Technical Assistant: The candidates should possess Master of Computer Application / Master of Computer Science/ IT from a recognised varsity.

Assistant: A Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in any discipline with a minimum diploma or certificate with a minimum 6 months duration in Computer Application required to apply for the posts.

For details on post wise educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years. For details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

Senior Professional Assistant: The candidates will be in the level 5 pay scale, with a salary between Rs 29,200 to 92,300.

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): The candidates will be in the level 6 pay scale, with a salary between Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400

Assistant: The candidates will be in the level 4 pay scale, with a remuneration between Rs 25,500 to 81,100.

MTS- Library: The candidates will get a salary between Rs 18,000 to 56,900.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 35 years. For details on age limit, please check the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates can download the application form from the varsity websites- dsc.du.ac.in, du.ac.in, and have to send the filled application form to the Principal, Dyal Singh Evening College, within two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd