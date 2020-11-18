Delhi University recruitment 2020: Apply for 121 assistant professor posts at Daulat Ram College

Delhi University recruitment 2020: Daulat Ram College, Delhi University has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of assistant professor. There are in total 121 vacancies, and candidates can apply through the website- dr.du.ac.in. The application process will be closed on November 23. The selected candidates will get a pay scale above Rs 57,700.
Daulat Ram College recruitment 2020: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 121
Post wise vacancy details
Botany: 11
Chemistry: 9
Commerce: 16
Economics: 9
English: 14
Hindi: 12
History: 7
Bio Chemistry: 6
Mathematics: 8
Music: 1
NHE: 1
Philosophy: 5
Physics: 7
Political Science: 9
Psychology: 1
Sanskrit: 5
Eligibility criteria: The educational qualifications and age limit of the candidates will be in accordance with the UGC regulation 2018. The details of the recruitment can be check through the official website- dr.du.ac.in.
Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 57,700 plus other allowances applicable to varsity employees. The application process will be closed at dr.du.ac.in on November 23.
