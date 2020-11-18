Delhi University recruitment 2020: Apply for 121 assistant professor posts at Daulat Ram College

The application process will be closed on November 23. Representational image

Delhi University recruitment 2020: Daulat Ram College, Delhi University has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of assistant professor. There are in total 121 vacancies, and candidates can apply through the website- dr.du.ac.in. The application process will be closed on November 23. The selected candidates will get a pay scale above Rs 57,700.

Daulat Ram College recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 121

Post wise vacancy details

Botany: 11

Chemistry: 9

Commerce: 16

Economics: 9

English: 14

Hindi: 12

History: 7

Bio Chemistry: 6

Mathematics: 8

Music: 1

NHE: 1

Philosophy: 5

Physics: 7

Political Science: 9

Psychology: 1

Sanskrit: 5

Eligibility criteria: The educational qualifications and age limit of the candidates will be in accordance with the UGC regulation 2018. The details of the recruitment can be check through the official website- dr.du.ac.in.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 57,700 plus other allowances applicable to varsity employees. The application process will be closed at dr.du.ac.in on November 23.

