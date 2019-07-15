Delhi University recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 428 Associate Professor posts, check details

Delhi University recruitment 2019: The University of Delhi has advertised for the posts of Associate Professors. There are 428 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, du.ac.in. The applications have been invited through online mode.

The detail notification will be released soon at the website du.ac.in.

“The University has advertised 428 posts of Associate Professors spanning over various departments of the University towards direct recruitment. The deatils are available on the website of the website, du.ac.in and click “jobs and opportunities” under the head ‘Work with DU’,” read the official notification.

DU recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Associate Professor: 428

The varsity has also implemented the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) of the Society as per instructions issued by the Government of India in this regard.

The varsity is making every possible effort to ensure that all the vacant faculty positions are filled up in a time bound manner.

Earlier, the varsities released the vacancies of 263 Assistant Professor posts. The varsity will soon release the vacancies for the post of Professor.

