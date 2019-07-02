Delhi University recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 263 Assistant Professor posts, check details

Delhi University recruitment 2019: The University of Delhi has advertised for the posts of Assistant Professors. There are 263 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, du.ac.in. The applications have been invited through online mode.

The detail notification will be released soon at the website du.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Assistant Professor: 263

The varsity has also implemented the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) of the Society as per instructions issued by the Government of India in this regard.

The remaining vacancies for the posts of Associate Professors and Professors will be notified shortly. The varsity is making every possible effort to ensure that all the vacant faculty positions are filled up in a time bound manner.

DU admissions 2019: Second cut-off released

For the seats which will be left vacant, a second cut-off list will be released from July 3 night or 4 mornings for which document verification will take place from July 4 to July 6 followed by third cut-off on July 9. The document verification for the third list will be held from July 9 to July 11. A total of 10 lists will be released.

If a student gets a better college or course in the following list then they will have to cancel their admission from the first college. To put a curb on such transfers the university has applied a fee of Rs 1000 on each shift from this year onwards. Also, in an advisory, the university also said, “Candidates are requested to get their documents verified first for the second university before cancelling admissions at the first.”

