Delhi University assistant professor recruitment: Apply for 52 vacancies, salary up to Rs 57,700

Delhi University recruitment: Apply at du.ac.in (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen/ Representational) Delhi University recruitment: Apply at du.ac.in (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen/ Representational)

Delhi University assistant professor recruitment: The Hindu College, affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for the assistant professor at its official websites, hinducollege.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in. A total of 52 pots across departments are open to be filled through this recruitment process. The applications are open and will close on December 30, 2019.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their academic score, research publications and teaching experience with weighatge of 84 marks, six marks, and 10 marks to each category, respectively. A merit list will be created based on the total score. Selected candidates will be called for interview.

Delhi University assistant professor recruitment: Vacancy details

Delhi University assistant professor recruitment: Eligibility

To be eligible for the post, applicants must have a mater-level degree with 55 per cent marks in concerned along with the National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification. Candidates having a Ph.D. degree obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking can also apply.

Delhi University assistant professor recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 as an application charge. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD category along with all female applicants are exempted from paying any fee.

Delhi University assistant professor recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 57,700.

