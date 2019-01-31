Delhi TGT and primary teacher recruitment final result declared at edudel.nic.in

Delhi TGT, primary teacher recruitment 2019: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the result for the TGT subject-specific teachers and primary school teachers. on its official website, edudel.nic.in. The selected candidates will be recruited on contractual basis.

While the TGT will be recruited in DoE schools under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the primary teachers will be recruited in Sarvodaya schools. Candidates selected in the merit list are the ones who had appeared for the document verification section with district officers.

Delhi TGT, primary teacher recruitment result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click RRS/Recruitment

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click engagement of TGT/primary school teachers on contractual basis..’ select on the link you applied for

Step 5: Click on on the link ‘list of candidates in order of merit list’

Step 6: Select district, post, category and gender and log-in to check merit list

The recruitment was conducted for 521 TGT and 151 primary teachers. Selected candidates were shortlisted based on exam, document verification. The shortlisted candidates will now have to sign a contract with DoE.

