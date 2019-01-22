Delhi TGT, primary teacher result: merit list released, check here

Delhi teacher result: The Delhi Directorate of Education has released the result of TGT and primary teacher on a contract basis by the Sarv Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) on its website, edudel.nic.in. Candidates can refer to the merit list posted on the official website and should report to deputy director of education of the district for document verification. Failing the process, candidature can be rejected, according to official notification.

A total of 521 vacancies are on the offer in the subject-specific category and 115 additional vacancies are open under primary teacher category at the post of assistant teacher. The offer of appointment will be issued by the DDE only after certificate verification.

Delhi teacher result: Documents required

Candidates need to take the following documents along for the certification verification to the concerned district authorities:

Registration slip

CTET qualification certificate,

All original certificates along with their mark sheets and certificates

of 10th, 12th, Graduation, Post Graduation(wherever needed) and B.Ed (forTGTs).

All original certificates along with their original mark sheets and certificates

of loth, 12th, ETE/JBT/B.EI.Ed. or equivalent(for primary teacher)

SC/ST/OBC Caste certificates (if claiming benefits of reservation)

Certificate of disability issued by the Appropriate Authority (if applied in PH category)

Two photographs(one attested and one plain).

Photo Identity Card

The final result based on the merit list created after document verification is expected to be announced on January 31, 2019 on the official website, edudel.nic.in, according to the official notification.

