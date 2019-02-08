Toggle Menu
Delhi SSSB grade II recruitment result declared, check cut-off

DSSSB gradeII result: Candidates can check result at dsssb.gov.in. The cut-off marks for 112.75 and for OBC, SC and ST category the cut-off marks are 104.5, 94 and 88.25 marks respectively.

DSSSB grade II result: Candidates can check result at dsssb.gov.in. (Representational Image)

Delhi SSSB grade II result: The Delhi Subordinate staff Selection board (DSSSB) has declared the result for the post of grade II (DASS) post in services department at its official website, dsssb.gov.in. The tier-I written exam was conducted on June 25, 2017 to fill 2013 vacancies. The second tier exam was held on November 25, 2018.

Now, the DSSSB has released the cut-off list for tier-II written exam. Candidates can check their result. Those who have been shortlisted will have to upload e-dossier from tomorrow, February 9 2019 onwards on the official website. The last date to check one’s score is February 18, 2019.

The cut-off marks for unreserved category unreserved category is 112.75 and for OBC, SC and ST category the cut-off marks are 104.5, 94 and 88.25 marks respectively.

DSSSB result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssb.gov.in or delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on the link DSSSB gradeII result

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of the result for future reference.”It is reiterated that if the candidate fails to upload his/her documents on or before the date as mentioned above he/she will not be given any further opportunity for uploading e-dossier,” states the official release.

