Delhi Police to organise mega job fair in November

Delhi Police recruitment 2019: The Delhi Police will organise a mega job fair in November. The mega job fair is scheduled to be conducted for the wards of retired/ serving Delhi Police personnel and only for the retired Delhi Police personnel.

Advertising

The recruitment process will be conducted from junior to senior level upto the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The dates of the mega job fair will be intimidated soon. The candidates have to deposit the form by October 10, 2019.

“It is brought to your notice that Delhi Police in association with the Axis Bank is organising a job fair in the month of November 2019 for the wards of retired/ serving Delhi police personnel and retired Delhi police personnel upto rank of ACP,” read the official notification.

Advertising

“Interested job seekers may contact SHO/ Additional SHO of their concerned police station, additional DCP-II of the District or Reserve Inspector/ Liaison officer of units and obtain the presdcribed application form. The duty filled form may be deposited with nearby police station or Liaisoning officer of units,” the notification mentioned.

The candidates can submit the application form by October 10, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.