Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for over 800 head constable vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the position of Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job through the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) official website, http://www.ssc.nic.in, or through the Delhi Police Department’s website, delhipolice.gov.in.

As per the official notice, this recruitment drive will result in the filling of 835 positions. There are 559 positions for male candidates and 276 for female candidates among the 835 total. The deadline to apply for these positions is June 16, 2022, with the computer-based exam taking place in September 2022. The entrance exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

Candidates, equal to 20 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). Delhi Police will then conduct PE and MT. The salary will be at Pay Level 4 (Rs 25500-81100). Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 on January 1, 2022, to be considered for the positions. However, different reserved categories have age brackets that are relaxed.

A “reserve panel/additional list” of 15 per cent candidates (category-wise) will also be prepared by the SSC in addition to the number of candidates selected as per the notified vacancies according to their merit, category-wise and the same will be provided to Delhi Police in a sealed cover, not to be uploaded. The “Reserve Panel” will be valid for a period of two years or till the next recruitment is advertised, whichever is earlier.